Sports
Sport Football Manchester England

Mourinho moans about Manchester United's stars

By
media Jose Mourinho was critical of several of his players during the 2-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho maintained his critical stance of his players on Saturday despite a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion that took them into the semi-final of the FA Cup.

 

"I didn't like the game," said Mourinho. "I think we deserved to win but I didn't have the reaction from all of the players. I had the reaction from some of them. Some of them were mentally strong enough with the football quality to play. That was the reason we won."

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored in each half. Lukaku struck after 37 minutes and Matic made the game safe seven minutes from time by heading home Ashley Young's free-kick.

Mourinho used his pre-match press conference on Friday to defend his reign as United manager and attack a number of his players who he claimed had not been performing consistently this season.

Only Lukaku and Matic were singled out for praise in that tirade.

In the Saturday night outburst, Mourinho added: "In a team of 11, when you have a minimum of six or seven players performing and wanting to play, who want the responsibility to have the ball, who have the desire really to play, it is difficult to have a good performance

"So I am not happy with the performance at all. But I am happy with the result."

The FA Cup remains the only piece of silverware available to the Old Trafford outfit. United were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday following a 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla.

United join fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the last four of the FA Cup. On Saturday Christian Eriksen bagged a brace in their 3-0 victory over Swansea City.

Leicester City entertain Chelsea and Wigan Athletic host Southampton in the other quarter-final games on Sunday.

 

