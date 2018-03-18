Kasatkina and Osaka gun for Indian Wells glory

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis United States Japan Russia

Kasatkina and Osaka gun for Indian Wells glory

By
media Daria Kasatkina beat three top 10 players on her way to the Indian Wells final. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Two 20-year-olds will battle for the WTA crown at Indian Wells on Sunday. Daria Kasatkina, the 20th seed from Russia, will take on Naomi Osaka from Japan for the first time in a fight for the most glittering title of their fledgling careers. It is a fitting finale: young gunslingers in a duel in the American west.

Kasatkina has the experience having claimed the 2017 Charleston title. There have also been appearances in the final in Dubai in February 2018 and in Moscow in October 2017.

Osaka, the world number 44, has only ever been to a championship match once before. That was in Tokyo in September 2016 when she lost to Caroline Wozniacki.

She was a teenager then and those callow days appear long gone. Her run to the showdown in the Californian desert has been as aridly brutal as the midday sun. She deconstructed the former world number one Maria Sharapova 6-4 6-4 in the first round and saw off the former top five player Agnieszka Radwanska in the second round.

She then spiked two of the biggest guns on the tour. World number five Karolina Pliskova was sent packing in the quarters and world number one Simona Halep was dried out 6-3 6-0 in the semis.

“I find it easier to play against the bigger players just because you know you have to constantly keep up the concentration and you can’t really afford to lose points.”

Indian Wells is one of the premier mandatory events which are the most prestigious on the women’s circuit after the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

Kasatkina will start as the slight favourite because of her status and also because she too has dispatched supposed superiors. World number eight Venus Williams was seen off in three sets in the semi-finals. In the last eight, she pulverised world number 10 Angelique Kerber 6-0 6-2. Before that in the last 16, she eliminated world number two Caroline Wozniacki.

“I was not trying to put something like this on my shoulders,” said the Russian ahead of the final. “I was just playing and practicing and it comes. You have to give yourself time.”

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.