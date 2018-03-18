Osaka routs Kasatkina to claim Indian Wells tournament

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis United States

Osaka routs Kasatkina to claim Indian Wells tournament

By
media Naomi Osaka's victory at Indian Wells will push her more than 20 places up the world rankings. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Naomi Osaka won the battle of the 20-year-olds on Sunday to take the Indian Wells title. She beat the 20th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-2 to collect her first WTA Tour title.

The world number 44 was only the fourth unseeded player to reach the Indian Wells final and the first since Kim Clijsters in 2005.

“Daria beat a lot of good players to get to the final," said Osaka after her 70 minute victory. “I knew that I would have to be very solid to have a chance of winning.

“It shows that by working hard and believing in yourself you can win titles.”

Osaka broke her Russian opponent to lead 5-3 and served out to pocket the opening set 6-3 in 39 minutes.

And prospects of a comeback looked shaky when Kasatkina lost her first service game in the second set. She was soon a double break down and trailing 4-1.

Osaka, who beat top seed Simona Halep 6-3 6-0 in the semi-final, displayed the same ruthlessness and broke Kasatkina for a fourth time to take the match.

"She was much better than me, so she really deserved to win," Kasatkina said. "Of course, we were both nervous at the beginning because it was the biggest final of our careers so far.

"But during the match, she was able to manage her nerves and I was still a little bit tight during the match. So it is what it is."

The ranking points from the title will push Osaka into the top 20.  "At the start of the year, my goal was to play each match as well as I could and not to worry about rankings,” she said. "That will go up with wins."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.