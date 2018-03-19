RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Economy Business France United States Bordeaux

FC Bordeaux in sale talks with US investment firm

By
The Matmut-Atlantique stadium, home of FC Girondins de Bordeaux

The owners of the Ligue 1 club FC Girondins de Bordeaux are reportedly in advanced talks over selling the club to an American investment fund.

The club is currently under majority ownership of the M6 media group, the parent company of the French television channels M6 and W9.

The news was reported on Monday in the regional paper Sud Ouest.

The report says that M6 president Nicolas De Tavernost hosted Joseph DaGrosa Jr at a home match against Nice (nil-nil draw) on 25 February  at their state-of-the-art 42,000-seater Matmut Atlantique Stadium.

DaGrosa Jr is the cofounder of 1848 Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

If the bid were successful, the newspaper said, the Florida investors would seek to develop the marketing, merchandising and sponsorship side of the club.

Olney Girls 99

As part of their international outreach programme, FC Bordeaux toured North America in August and signed an agreement with the Olney Girls 99, a women’s side in Washington.

The deal created the Girondins de Bordeaux USA, led by the former Bordeaux defender Nisa Saveljic.

Last week the French business magazine Challenges said M6 were actively seeking a buyer for Bordeaux and had set a minimum price of 70 million euros.

Any future investor would have to cover the annual rent of 3.85 million euros until 2045 for the new stadium, designed by Swiss architects Herzog and de Meuron.

