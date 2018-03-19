McIlroy ends PGA drought in Florida

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Ÿuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Golf United States Florida

McIlroy ends PGA drought in Florida

By
media Rory McIlroy frees himself from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy ended an 18-month PGA drought winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida in spectacular fashion with birdies on five of the last six holes

The Northern Irishman saw off competition from Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson

McIlroy shot 64, eight under par, finishing 72 holes on 18-under and beating DeChambeau by three strokes.

After the match McIlroy said he didn't expect the level of play to be so high.

"It's so nice to see everything come together finally," he said. "I wasn't that far away. It takes something to click into place. Something clicked into place with my putting obviously."

The win is the 28-year-old’s 14th US PGA Tour triumph, his first since the 2016 Tour Championship.

It suggests that he is in the running to complete a career major Grand Slam by winning the Masters in three weeks.

McIlroy had not won since the day Palmer died in 2016 but ended his drought on the course where Palmer used to greet winners as they left the 18th green.

Tiger Woods, making his second comeback bid after four back operations, was chasing his first victory since 2013.

The 14-time major champion, mired in the longest win drought of his career, has shown form in back-to-back weeks to excite fans for his chances at the Masters, which begins 5 April.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.