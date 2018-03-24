France beaten at home: Colombians come back from 0-2 and win!

A late penalty by Juan Fernando Quintero crowned the Colombian come-back kids unlikely victory over France during a friendly in Paris.

Everything seemed fine for Les Bleus after 26 minutes and two goals by Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar.

But the tide turned dramatically during the second half.

Luis Muriel was the first to restore the honor of the Latin Americans, and Radamel Falcao levelled after the hour.

The match was hanging in the balance for half an hour, but then, just five minutes before the final whistle, Quintero scored from the spot after a foul by Samuel Umtiti.

French fans pouring out into the chilly night from Stade de France were hugely disappointed, especially after the beginning of the match that seemed so full of potential.

The French opener in the 11th minute was a present from Giroud's old Arsenal buddy David Ospina when he managed to get a straightforward low cross from Lucas Digne, leaving Giroud to finish it off.

It was his 30th goal for Les Bleus.

Colombian advance

Colombia's first attack of some significance came in the 20th minute but it petered out when Djibril Sidibe blocked James Rodriguez.

France then solidified their lead with a rapid counter-attack in the 26th minute. Mbappe passed to Lemar who fired home a powerful shot from the left-hand side as Colombia appealed for a foul in the build-up.

But just when France thought they could sit down and relax the show, Colombia scored, and Griezmann had marked his 50th cap with a goal six minutes before the break, but Ospina made the save one-on-one.

But the writing was on the wall. Colombia started the second by immediately creating a chance for Muriel who fired wide from the angle.

Attacks then followed attacks, bringing Bleus coach Didier Deschamps to rage at the sidelines as he barked at the France players.

The equalizer came at the hour, when Rodriguez set up Falcao to fire past Lloris.

In the end, Quintero dashed all hopes for the French by using a penalty, leaving the former world champs humiliated at home.