Tennis: Benoit Paire humiliates Djokovic in Miami Open in straight sets!

Serbian tennis star and former world number 1 Novak Djokovic suffered his third consecutive defeat he was beaten by Frenchman Paire in just two sets 6-3, 6-4.

It was another setback for Djokovic who is struggling to overcome an elbow injury that sidelined him for six months after which he decided to have a surgery when he dropped out of the Australian Open.

He was defeated again two weeks ago in the second round at Indian Wells by Taro Daniel, a 109th-ranked qualifier.

"I'm trying, but it's not working," Djokovic said. "That's all it is. I mean, obviously I'm not feeling great when I'm playing this way. Of course I want to be able to play as well as I want to play. Just, it's impossible at the moment. That's all.

"I felt I started the match well, first six games. Then I just ran out of gas. He was serving well. I just wasn't able to break him down. He was just coming up with the good shots at the right time. It happened very fast."

Paire, who played a solid game, broke Djokovic’s serve in the seventh game of the opening set. This was part of a run of five straight games that resulted in a 6-3, 1-0 lead, and he kept the spirit during the second set, leaving Djokovic without response.

Another Frenchman was less happy: second seed Croatian Marin Cilic moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who won the doubles title at the US Open and Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016 respectively.