World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Tennis: Benoit Paire humiliates Djokovic in Miami Open in straight sets!

media Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Benoit Paire of France in their second round match during the Miami Open on March 23, 2018. CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Serbian tennis star and former world number 1 Novak Djokovic suffered his third consecutive defeat he was beaten by Frenchman Paire in just two sets 6-3, 6-4.

It was another setback for Djokovic who is struggling to overcome an elbow injury that sidelined him for six months after which he decided to have a surgery when he dropped out of the Australian Open.

He was defeated again two weeks ago in the second round at Indian Wells by Taro Daniel, a 109th-ranked qualifier.

"I'm trying, but it's not working," Djokovic said. "That's all it is. I mean, obviously I'm not feeling great when I'm playing this way. Of course I want to be able to play as well as I want to play. Just, it's impossible at the moment. That's all.

"I felt I started the match well, first six games. Then I just ran out of gas. He was serving well. I just wasn't able to break him down. He was just coming up with the good shots at the right time. It happened very fast."

Paire, who played a solid game, broke Djokovic’s serve in the seventh game of the opening set. This was part of a run of five straight games that resulted in a 6-3, 1-0 lead, and he kept the spirit during the second set, leaving Djokovic without response.

Another Frenchman was less happy: second seed Croatian Marin Cilic moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who won the doubles title at the US Open and Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

 

