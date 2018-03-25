Federer to again miss Roland Garros

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Popov or Marconi? Theoretical or practical?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Powerful theatre reveals horrors of FGM closer to home
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Innovating at the French Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
  • media
    International report
    What does the South think of Trump 14 months on?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer

Federer to again miss Roland Garros

By
media Roger Federer after defeating Robin Haase REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Roger Federer will not challenge for a 21st grand slam title at the French Open, missing the entire clay-court season during the coming months.

The 36-year-old Swiss player confirmed the plan after losing in the second round of the Miami Masters to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Federer was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 by the world number 175, who had himself considered retiring after suffering several injuries during the past couple of years.

Nadal tops the table

This shock defeat means that Federer will lose his world number one ranking to Rafael Nadal.

Roland Garros did not have its Swiss favourite last year either, with a focus put on challenging to win Wimbledon.

For Federer, who received a bye in the first round in Miami, this was the first time he had lost two matches in a row in three years. He was beaten in the final of Indian Wells last weekend by Juan Martín del Potro in a match that also went the distance.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.