Federer to again miss Roland Garros

Roger Federer will not challenge for a 21st grand slam title at the French Open, missing the entire clay-court season during the coming months.

The 36-year-old Swiss player confirmed the plan after losing in the second round of the Miami Masters to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Federer was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 by the world number 175, who had himself considered retiring after suffering several injuries during the past couple of years.

Nadal tops the table

This shock defeat means that Federer will lose his world number one ranking to Rafael Nadal.

Roland Garros did not have its Swiss favourite last year either, with a focus put on challenging to win Wimbledon.

For Federer, who received a bye in the first round in Miami, this was the first time he had lost two matches in a row in three years. He was beaten in the final of Indian Wells last weekend by Juan Martín del Potro in a match that also went the distance.