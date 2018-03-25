Virtual Safety Car assists Vettel victory in Melbourne

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sebastian Vettel is seeking a fifth world championship title.
Reuters/Edgar Su
Sebastian Vettel took advantage of Formula 1's Virtual Safety Car rule to claim victory at the season opening Australian Grand Prix.
Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton had looked set to win in Melbourne after leading for the first 25 laps from pole position, but found his Mercedes car shuffled behind the Ferrari of Vettel after Romain Grosjean stopped on track with a loose wheel nut.
The introduction of the Virtual Safety Car gave Vettel, who had yet to pit, an opportunity to make a tyre change whilst the race was going at a reduced speed, and in doing so emerged in front of Hamilton.
Hamilton fails to overtake
British racer Hamilton pushed hard to overtake Vettel but had to settle for second at Albert Park, followed by Vettel's Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen in third. Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull, meanwhile, ended fourth, with the other Ferrari driven by Fernando Alonso (who also benefitted from the Virtual Safety Car) fifth.
Grosjean retired as a result of his car failure and so too did fellow French driver Pierre Gasly. Esteban Ocun, however, ended 12th for Force India.