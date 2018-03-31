New Zealand's Watling and de Grandhomme frustrate England in second Test

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle East
Heavy metal band Orphaned Land at the 'In Extremo aniversary - 20 Wahre Jahre' (2015)
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Cartesian logic
  • media
    International report
    Liberians look to the future without UNMIL peacekeeping mission
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
  • media
    Cinefile
    The Prayer; The International Paris documentary film festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket New Zealand England

New Zealand's Watling and de Grandhomme frustrate England in second Test

By
media New Zealand's BJ Watling finished the second day of the second Test against England unbeaten on 77. Reuters/Paul Childs

BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme staged a gutsy sixth wicket fightback on Satuday during an enthralling second day of the second Test in Christchurch against England.

New Zealand’s top batsmen were returned to the pavilion with alarming alacrity as Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson took five wickets with only 36 runs on the broad.

But Watling and de Grandhomme's 142 established a record sixth innings partnership against England. The pair's tally was one run better than Martin Crowe and Adam Parore's feat which was set 24 years ago.

The resistance was ended when Broad took his fourth wicket of the match to remove de Grandhomme for 72.

"It was probably the best rhythm I've felt for a couple of years,” said Broad. "Watling didn't really give us a chance. He and de Grandhomme played exceptionally well but from our point of view we held them well enough.”

Watling was 77 not out at the close of play with New Zealand on 192 for six in reply to England's first innings total of 307 all out.

Jonny Bairstow was the star of the England knock. He made 101 after sharing in a 95 run eighth wicket stand with Mark Wood.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.