South Africa punish ragged Australia in fourth Test

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle East
Heavy metal band Orphaned Land at the 'In Extremo aniversary - 20 Wahre Jahre' (2015)
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Cartesian logic
  • media
    International report
    Liberians look to the future without UNMIL peacekeeping mission
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
  • media
    Cinefile
    The Prayer; The International Paris documentary film festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket South Africa Australia

South Africa punish ragged Australia in fourth Test

By
media Vernon Philander took three wickets to reduce Australia to 110 for 6 on the second day of the fourth Test in Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The spectre of the ball-tampering scandal continued to stalk the Australia team on Saturday as the three replacements for the country's cheating players failed to distinguish themselves on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Opening batsmen Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw were dismissed for four and eight respectively while Peter Handscomb was out first ball for nought to leave Australia reeling at 38 for three.

The trio were playing in place of Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, the vice-captain and Steve Smith, the skipper. They were all banned and sent home after for their roles in the ball-tampering plot during the third Test in Cape Town last weekend.

"Putting three guys into a Test match - two have come from Australia and one hasn't played in a game for a while - was always going to be a little bit tough," said Australia bowling coach David Saker.

"We've tried to really care for each other this week. We're realists and we're going to go out and try and play as well as we can and to put in a performance that the Australian public and our group are proud of.

"So far it hasn't happened," Saker added. "But the effort has been there. There's no doubt that the guys are trying their hardest. It just hasn't worked in this game."

Usman Khawaja resisted gamely for just over two hours. The 31-year-year old faced 84 deliveries during his classy 53. He and Shaun Marsh frustrated South Africa's progress with a fourth wicket stand of 52.

But any ambitions of a spirited fightback were extinguished when wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made an outstanding catch off the bowling of Vernon Philander to dismiss Khawaja. It was Philander’s third wicket of the innings and he finished the day yielding only 17 runs off 12 overs.

Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj claimed the other Australian scalps to leave the tourists on 110 for 6.

South Africa, who made 488 in their first innings, lead the four Test series 2-1 and will be favourites to wrap up another victory and beat Australia in a home series for the first time since 1969-70.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.