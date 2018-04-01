RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
Whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018.
 
Sports
PSG sweep past Monaco to win League Cup

PSG sweep past Monaco to win League Cup

By
media Edinson Cavani has scored 34 goals in the 2017/2018 season. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Edinson Cavani bagged a brace on Saturday night as Paris Saint-Germain swept past Monaco 3-0 at the Matmut Stadium in Bordeaux to win their fifth consecutive French League Cup. The 31-year-old gave the holders a lead in the eight minute from the penalty spot after a lengthy delay for a review from the video assistant referee.

Angel Di Maria beat Danijel Subasic at his near post to double the advantage mid way through the first half.

Former Monaco star Kylian Mbappé was a constant threat and his jinking run set up Cavani’s second just before the final whistle.

"There was a great Kylian on the other side, he was the difference in the game," said Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim. "I think we played with the right attitude, always tried to look for a goal after the penalty."

PSG were awarded the spot kick after only four minutes when Polish centre-back Kamil Glik brought down Mbappé

After a wait of nearly three minutes for the decision to be confirmed by video, Cavani stepped up to beat Subasic and claim his 34th goal of the season.

Rony Lopes wasted a golden opportunity for Monaco to halve the deficit as he chipped wide with only the PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to beat.  

Ultimately the plaudits lay with Cavani. The Uruguay international has scored eight goals in French League Cup finals following doubles in 2014, 2015 and last year.

  

 

