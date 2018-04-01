Stoneman and Vince put England in driving seat against New Zealand

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
Whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Cartesian logic
  • media
    International report
    Liberians look to the future without UNMIL peacekeeping mission
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket England New Zealand

Stoneman and Vince put England in driving seat against New Zealand

By
media James Vince's 76 helped England into a strong position against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch. Reuters/Paul Childs

James Vince and Mark Stoneman put on 123 for the second wicket as England ended day three of the second Test against New Zealand on 202 for 3 in their second innings. England, who have not tasted success in their last 12 away Tests, lead the hosts by 231 runs.

"A good couple of sessions on Monday and we've got a chance of forcing a win," said England's batting coach Graham Thorpe.

Vince and Stoneman came together at 24 for one after the loss of Alastair Cook for 14. Stoneman made 60 before Tim Southee dismissed him and Vince fell late in the day for 76.

"Both would have loved to have got 100s and gone on. But they will get a good pat from us in the dressing room," Thorpe added.

BJ Watling, who made 85 in New Zealand's rearguard action to lift their first innings total to 278 said the first session on Monday would dictate the outcome of the Test.

"We're probably fractionally behind. Obviously Vince and Stoneman had a really good partnership," he said. "Monday morning will be a massive session in the game. If we can take four or five wickets in that session we can put them under some pressure. But obviously if they come through it then they're in control of the game."

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.