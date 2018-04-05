Klopp revels in Liverpool's Champions League win over Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's performance in the 3-0 romp past Manchester City on Wednesday night as brilliant but rued the failure to kill of the Uefa Champions League quarter-final tie.

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mané scored in the opening 31 minutes but the hosts were unable to add to the tally.

As a result, Klopp conceded there was still work to do in Tuesday's second leg at the Etihad.

"The first half was brilliant. It was how football should look," said the German. "We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well.

"But we needed to play more football in the second half. City did not have a lot of chances but we didn't play much football ourselves."

Referring to City's 5-0 demoltion of Liverpool in the Premier League in Manchester in September, Klopp added: "It is only half-time. We are 3-0 up. We defended their passes really well. But I wanted us to play more football. I am not angry. It is all good."

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his team could have no complaints. "We started with enormous personality but they scored a goal," he said. "They had 10-15 minutes in the first half when they were better.

"In the second half we tried everything but we couldn't find a goal. For their first two goals, we had control of the game but they scored. I don't have too many regrets or complaints.

"They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good."

Before the return leg, City can clinch the English Premier League title. They entertain Manchester United on Saturday evening and three points will give them their first championship since 2014 and their fifth overall.

"We have to accept the defeat against Liverpool," Guardiola added. "Next we have United at home and then Liverpool at home. We'll see what happens. Of course it will be difficult against Liverpool but we believe."