Klopp revels in Liverpool's Champions League win over Manchester City

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
You Will Not Die, Nakhane's second solo album
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
  • media
    International media
    Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League Manchester Liverpool

Klopp revels in Liverpool's Champions League win over Manchester City

By
media Jurgen Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013. Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's performance in the 3-0 romp past Manchester City on Wednesday night as brilliant but rued the failure to kill of the Uefa Champions League quarter-final tie.

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mané scored in the opening 31 minutes but the hosts were unable to add to the tally.

As a result, Klopp conceded there was still work to do in Tuesday's second leg at the Etihad.

"The first half was brilliant. It was how football should look," said the German. "We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well.

"But we needed to play more football in the second half. City did not have a lot of chances but we didn't play much football ourselves."

Referring to City's 5-0 demoltion of Liverpool in the Premier League in Manchester in September, Klopp added: "It is only half-time. We are 3-0 up. We defended their passes really well. But I wanted us to play more football. I am not angry. It is all good."

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his team could have no complaints. "We started with enormous personality but they scored a goal," he said. "They had 10-15 minutes in the first half when they were better.

"In the second half we tried everything but we couldn't find a goal. For their first two goals, we had control of the game but they scored. I don't have too many regrets or complaints.

"They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good."

Before the return leg, City can clinch the English Premier League title. They entertain Manchester United on Saturday evening and three points will give them their first championship since 2014 and their fifth overall.

"We have to accept the defeat against Liverpool," Guardiola added. "Next we have United at home and then Liverpool at home. We'll see what happens. Of course it will be difficult against Liverpool but we believe."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.