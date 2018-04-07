Everton hold off Liverpoool in goalless Merseyside derby

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Liverpool England

Everton hold off Liverpoool in goalless Merseyside derby

By
media Everton vs Liverpool Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action with Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne, 7 April 2018 Reuters/Carl Recine

Three days after beating Manchester City in the Champions league, Liverpool were unable to secure a win against Everton in the much-anticipated Merseyside derby.

The reds endured a late spell of Everton pressure to stretch their record unbeaten run in Merseyside derbies to 17 games after the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

The draw consolidates their hold on third place in the Premier League with manager Jürgen Klopp eying up Manchester United’s second slot, just one point away.

Liverpool fielded a dramatically different team to the one which beat City 3-nil on Wednesay night.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino were notably absent from the starting lineup, which included five changes.

Despite this Klopp's side still had the better of the game with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulling off impressive first-half saves from Solanke, Milner and Van Dyke.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was on fine form, making an impressive save from a long curling shot from Yannick Bolasie, although Everton seldom showed the forward momentum to threaten his goal.

Everton’s Wayne Rooney was substituted for the match-fit Idrissa Gueye early in the second half.

Yet Liverpool remained firmly in charge, bringing on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino, until a frantic final 10 minutes in which Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close to grabbing an unlikely winner for the home side.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.