Pakistan snatch last-minute equaliser from India in ugly Commonwealth clash

There were aggressive, sometimes violent, scenes as Pakistan's hockey team snatched a last-second equaliser against old rivals India at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The opening match of the tournament was a typically prickly affair.

The Pakistanis came back from 2-0 down to hold India 2-2.

India were 2-1 up with just seconds left when Pakistan twice went to the video referee who awarded penalty corners, the second of which was buried by 20-year-old Ali Mubashar.

"We were not happy with the performance. We wanted to win this game. We are disappointed with the result," said defender Rupinder Pal Singh, criticising India's lack of discipline.

Dilpreet Singh scored the opener, for India before penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh put them 2-0 up with a trademark drag flick.

But Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan a lifeline early in the second half when he tapped in after a counter-attack.

"To come back from 2-0 is a team effort," said Pakistan midfielder Muhammed Rizwan.

Hockey is popular in both India and Pakistan and the clash at the Commonwealth Games is an eagerly awaited fixture for fans from both countries.