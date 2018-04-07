Woods makes cut as Reed takes lead in Masters

This year’s star attraction the 82 nd Masters, Tiger Woods, secured himself a place for this weekend’s play, finishing his second round above the cut mark, despite struggling to finish his round sub-par.

After a three year hiatus, Woods stumbled to an opening bogey and a double bogey at the par-4 fifth and struggled to make pars.

The 3-over par effort left him 4-over for the tournament -- inside the cut, which fell at 5-over.

Rory McIlroy was among the few sub-par players at the famed 7,435-yard layout.

He shot a 1-under par 71 Friday to share the clubhouse lead in the second round at Augusta National.

Reed surging

But it was Patrick Reed’s performance which dazzled crowds.

He emerged from a crowded leaderboard with a 6-under par 66, which gave him a 9-under total of 135.

In his first appearance at the Master’s, Reed birdied three straight holes to start the round and strung together another three birdies heading into the turn to begin to separate himself atop a bunched leaderboard.

Another burst of three straight birdies at 13, 14 and 15 saw him move to 10-under

American Patrick Reed was 7-under after eight holes with Australian Marc Leishman 5-under through 10 and American Charley Hoffman on 5-under after eight.

They were the only players on the course ahead of McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, the first-round leader who stumbled to a 74.