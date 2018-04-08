RFI in 15 languages

 

Kenya's Lonyanganta, Saina win Paris marathon

Kenya dominated the 42nd Paris marathon as Paul Lonyangata and Betsy Saina won the men’s and women’s events respectively. Lonyangata finished in 2hr 6min 21sec while Saina won her race in 2:22:56.

The 25-year-old Lonyangata retained his title finishing 11 seconds slower than his 2017 time.

The two remaining podium places in the men’s event were claimed by Lonyangata’s compatriots Mathew Kisorio and Ernest Ngeno.

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich and Ethiopia’s Gulume Chala finished 2nd and 3rd in the women’s event.

The women’s race started 16min 26sec before the men, the difference in times between the male and female winners last year.

As a result, the two champions finished the race almost together.

