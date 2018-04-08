RFI in 15 languages

 

Pogba powers United to a thrilling win over City

By
media Paul Pogba scored two goals to help Manchester United beat Manchester City 3-2. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Paul Pogba led a spirited comeback by Manchester United to prevent Manchester City from sealing their Premier League title win. United came back from two goals down to beat their city rivals 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Pogba scored two goals while Chris Smalling completed the improbable comeback.

City seemed to have shrugged off their disastrous performance against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals as they took a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts in a commanding position. They could have built a bigger lead had Raheem Sterling converted his chances.

“In that level in that competition when you have chances you have to score,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

The star of the night was Frenchman Pogba, who has endured a disappointing season after being often been dropped by manager Jose Mourinho for United’s biggest games.

However, the Frenchman showed why he was the world’s most expensive player in 2016 when United splashed out around 100 million euros to bring him to the club from Juventus.

Pogba scored his first from Ander Herrera’s pass to get United back into the game eight minutes into the second half. Just three minutes later, Pogba scored his second by beating City goalkeeper with a header from Alexis Sanchez’s cross.

Smalling completed United’s stunning comeback to score his team’s third goal.

