Africa: Stories in the 55
Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, Happiness, …
Aminatta Forna, author of
 
Sports
Liverpool Manchester Champions' league

Momentum with Liverpool ahead of Champions' League City clash

By
media Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

As Liverpool prepare to defend their 3-0 lead going into the second-leg of the Champions’ League quarter finals Manchester City boss says his side will win the title one day.

Speaking ahead of the match Pep Guardiola said his side is more than capable of triumphing in the tournament, even if this it is not to be this season.

After a spectacular season which has seen City get within grasping distance to the Premiership title, City have had a tough week after being thrashed at Anfield and miss a chance to seal the league title in a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United in the derby.

"I know we are judged on results, but on the performances my team is extraordinary. It is not comparable for many others, it's top," Guardiola, whose side still boast a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, said.

Despite Guardiola’s relaxed approach to what could be City’s final match in the Champions’ league, the Spaniard needs a win to restore a sense of pride – even if they do not take the slot in the semis.

Guardiola has lost six times in the knockout stages and four of the teams who beat him went on to lift the trophy.

Momentum with Klopp

The numbers certainly bode well for Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Taking a three goal advantage into Tuesday night's match, the German has beaten Pep Guardiola more times than anyone else as a manager.

He has won six of their 12 meetings, eight of which came in Germany.

Doubts still abound over the match fitness of Liverpool’s star Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who has been suffering from a groin injury. A

Early indications suggest, however that he will play. A decision is to be made later this afternoon.

