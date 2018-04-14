Giroud inspires Chelsea’s remarkable comeback

Chelsea staged an incredible comeback to beat Southampton 3-2 in their Premier League encounter on Saturday. The defending champions, who were trailing 2-0 till the 70 th minute, completed the turnaround in the space of just eight minutes.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud, who came off the bench, was the inspirational figure as he scored twice while Eden Hazard scored once in Chelsea’s final goal tally.

Southampton took the lead in the 21st minute as Dusan Tadic latched on to a pass by Ryan Bertrand to score from eight yards. Southampton maintained a 1-0 lead at half time.

The home team doubled their lead 15 minutes into the second half as Premier League debutant Jan Bednarek scored from a free-kick by James Ward-Prowse.

However, Southampton's celebrations were cut short as Giroud scored his team's first goal in the 70th minute as he headed home Marcos Alonso’s cross.

Five minutes later Hazard levelled by striking home Willian’s cross. Chelsea had to wait for just three minutes as Giroud scored the winning goal after pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The win kept Chelsea’s slim hopes of qualifying for Champions League next season alive while Southampton’s chances of avoiding relegation have been dealt a body blow.

Chelsea still trail third-placed Tottenham and fourth-placed Liverpool by seven points in the standings. Southampton are languishing in third place from the bottom.

Chelsea and Southampton will meet again in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend.