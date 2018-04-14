Giroud inspires Chelsea’s remarkable comeback

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Naba Barsho!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Naba Barsho!
  • media
    World music matters
    Aehem Ahmad: the Pianist of Yarmouk finds keys to friendship
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bettina Rheims’ portraits jive with sculpted African beauties …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Franco-German venture takes steps to reach carbon negativity …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
UN Security Council meets to discuss Syria air strikes

The UN Security Council is to meet to discuss the US-UK-French air strikes on Syria at 11.00am New York time at Russia's request.

Sports
Sport Football England

Giroud inspires Chelsea’s remarkable comeback

By
media Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Southampton. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Chelsea staged an incredible comeback to beat Southampton 3-2 in their Premier League encounter on Saturday. The defending champions, who were trailing 2-0 till the 70th minute, completed the turnaround in the space of just eight minutes.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud, who came off the bench, was the inspirational figure as he scored twice while Eden Hazard scored once in Chelsea’s final goal tally.

Southampton took the lead in the 21st minute as Dusan Tadic latched on to a pass by Ryan Bertrand to score from eight yards. Southampton maintained a 1-0 lead at half time.

The home team doubled their lead 15 minutes into the second half as Premier League debutant Jan Bednarek scored from a free-kick by James Ward-Prowse.

However, Southampton's celebrations were cut short as Giroud scored his team's first goal in the 70th minute as he headed home Marcos Alonso’s cross.

Five minutes later Hazard levelled by striking home Willian’s cross. Chelsea had to wait for just three minutes as Giroud scored the winning goal after pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The win kept Chelsea’s slim hopes of qualifying for Champions League next season alive while Southampton’s chances of avoiding relegation have been dealt a body blow.

Chelsea still trail third-placed Tottenham and fourth-placed Liverpool by seven points in the standings. Southampton are languishing in third place from the bottom.

Chelsea and Southampton will meet again in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.