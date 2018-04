Neymar could return to action in a month's time

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has told Brazilian television he still needs around a month to recover from a foot operation. The Brazilian national is targetting a return to full fitness in time for the World Cup.

“I need about a month but it is healing well. Everything is happening normally,” he told TV Globo.

The 26-year-old has not played since breaking a metatarsal bone in his right foot on 25 February.

However, if he does come back in a month or so, it would leave him sufficient time to be ready for Brazil’s opening game in Group E of the World Cup, against Switzerland in Rostov on 17 June.

The world's most expensive player suffered the injury in a Ligue 1 game against Marseille, before returning to his home country for surgery and rehabilitation.

PSG kncked out of Champions League

In his absence, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16 in March.

PSG coach Unai Emery said on Friday that Neymar was “close” to returning to the club.

“When he gets here, he will want to play. Perhaps he’ll have time to play a few matches before the end of the season,” Emery said.

“We hope to have him in the team for some of our remaining matches.”

Last Ligue 1 games

The last round of games in the Ligue 1 season are scheduled for 19 May but Neymar faces a race against time to play any part.

“The speed of his recovery in the next 10 days will allow the right date to be set for a return to training without any restrictions,” was all PSG were willing to say in a statement.

Even if he is deemed fit again, it remains to be seen if he will want to take any risk before teaming up with the Brazilian national team to prepare for the World Cup.