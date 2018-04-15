Australia top standings as Commonwealth Games close

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast drew to a close as Australia topped the medals tally with 80 gold medals ahead of England’s 45 and India’s 26.

The concluding day of the event featured a thrilling final of the inaugural women’s rugby sevens event in which New Zealand triumphed over Australia 17-12 in sudden death.

New Zealand also claimed men’s rugby sevens gold after beating Olympic champions Fiji 14-0 in a one-sided final.

The hosts continued their gold rush after thrashing Canada 87-47 in the men's basketball final, Michael Shelley won the marathon and David Palmer and Zac Alexander were crowned men’s doubles squash champions on the final day.

Helalia Johannes won the women’s marathon to become Namibia’s first female gold medallist at the Games.

Earlier, former world champion Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia fought back from a game down to beat India’s newly crowned world number one Kidambi Srikanth 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the men's badminton final.

In the women’s final, India’s Saina Nehwal claimed gold after beating her compatriot and Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu 21-18, 23-21.

New Zealand’s gold-medal-winning weightlifter David Liti was presented with the outstanding athlete award of the competition.

The final events played out a few hours before the closing ceremony, where Gold Coast handed the baton to 2022 hosts Birmingham.