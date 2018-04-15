RFI in 15 languages

 

Naba Barsho!
 
Sports
Sport Football England Manchester

Manchester City beat Spurs to move closer to title

By
media Gabriel Jesus scored the first goal for City against Tottenham. Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Manchester City were on the cusp of winning their fifth Premier League title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Wembley. Goals by Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling helped City put behind a disappointing week of losses against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 22nd minute followed by Gundogan’s penalty conversion three minutes later.

Christian Eriksen reduced the deficit for Tottenham by scoring a goal in the 16th minute of the second half, raising the prospect of City again letting a promising position slip away as they did against United while leading 2-0 at half-time.

However, this time there was no collapse as Sterling scored the third and decisive goal.

City could even be confirmed as champions as early as Sunday if United lose to West Brom.

“We’re almost there,” said City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. “We knew we had to win two of six games so that's not bad odds for us and now it is one of five. We just need to do our thing and hopefully we can finish it next weekend.”

Liverpool beat Bournemouth

In other Premier League encounters, Liverpool crushed Bournemouth 3-0 with Mohammad Salah scoring his 40th goal of the season, making him the first Liverpool player to do so in 31 years.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were the other two scorers for the Champions League semifinalists.

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-2, Swansea held Everton to a 1-1 draw while Burnley secured a 2-1 win over Leicester.

