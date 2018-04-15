RFI in 15 languages

 

Ricciardo storms to sensational win at Chinese GP

media Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the race. REUTERS/Aly Song

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo scored a sensational win at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting sixth on the grid.

The Australian stormed to the sixth Grand Prix win of his career after overtaking Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Valteri Bottas in a short time to claim the lead and maintain it till the chequered flag.

Vettel had a disappointing race as he managed to finish in eighth place, despite starting from the pole position. The German driver was on course to finish on the podium before Max Verstappen clipped him with 14 laps to go, sending both spinning and several places down the race order.

Defending champion Hamilton finished fifth but was promoted to fourth after Verstappen picked up a 10 second penalty and was demoted to fifth.

Ricciardo celebrated with a 'shoey', drinking champagne from one on his shoes on the podium.

“I don't seem to win boring races. They’re all pretty fun,” he said.

Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen occupied the other two podium places. Niko Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz were the other top 10 finishers.

Vettel still leads the championship by nine points from Hamilton while Mercedes lead the constructors’ standings, one point ahead of Ferrari.

