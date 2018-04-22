RFI in 15 languages

 

Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
 
Sports
Sport Football France

Lyon stay on course for Champions League return

By
media Lyon's Nabil Fekir (left) scored a goal against Dijon in their Ligue 1 match. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Lyon stayed on course for a return to the Champions League after thrashing Dijon 5-2 in Ligue 1. Lyon’s captain Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traore and Maxwel Cornet scored a goal each to help Lyon secure their sixth consecutive win.

Lyon, who missed out on a Champions League place this season, are now just a point behind second-placed Monaco and three points ahead of fourth-placed Marseille.

Only the top three sides qualify for the Champions League in Ligue 1.

Lyon looked to be out of the running for a Champions League return after a string of poor results in February and into March.

However, they have had an impressive revival since scoring 19 goals while taking 18 points from a possible 18 in the last six games.

Elsewhere, Rennes came from behind to draw 1-1 at Nantes. The two sides are fighting for Europa League qualification.

Fifth placed Rennes are in a Europa League qualifying slot, while Nantes are two points behind in eighth.

Reims secured promotion back to Ligue 1 after a two-year absence after clinching the Ligue 2 title with a 1-0 win over Ajaccio.

- with AFP

