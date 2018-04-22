RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Football England

United beat Spurs, reach 20th FA Cup final

By
media Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez scored their first goal against Tottenham Hotspurs in the FA Cup semifinal. REUTERS/David Klein

Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday. Goals by Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera helped United reach their 20th FA Cup final.

Spurs started sprightly as Dele Ali scored in the 11th minute from a perfect cross by Christian Eriksen. However, Spurs’ lead was shortlived as United equalised in the 24th minute. Alexis Sanchez scored with a header from an accurate pass by Paul Pogba.  

United scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute as Herrera slotted the ball in the net from a Sanchez pass.

Alli expressed his disappointment at the loss. “We want to win trophies, we have the staff that want to win. We can't keep doing this. We can't throw it away. We have got to improve,” he said.

West Bromwich Albion hold Liverpool 2-2

Liverpool were held to a shock 2-2 draw by the bottom placed West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League encounter on Saturday. The home side scored two goals in the last 11 minutes to frustrate the Champions League semifinalists.

Liverpool dominated the early proceedings as Danny Ings scored in the fourth minute from a pass by Georginio Wijnaldum.

They stretched their lead 72nd minute as Mohamed Salah scored in the 72nd minute to take his season’s goal tally to 41. Salah also equalled Liverpool’s record for the most number of goals (31) in a single Premier League season.

However, Albion, who had scored a shock win over Manchetser United last week, reduced the deficit in the 78th minute through a Jake Livermore strike and scored the equaliser in the 88th minute Salomon Rondon headed home Chris Brunt’s free-kick.

