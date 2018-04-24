Former France coach Michel dies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
Old Car City's owner and founder, Dean Walter Lewis
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why French university students and professors fear selection
  • media
    International report
    Search restarts for area to bury nuclear UK waste
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Sri Lanka faces futher debt as China pursues One Belt, One Road …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football France

Former France coach Michel dies

By
media Henri Michel Henri Michel in 2006 when he was head coach of the Côte d'Ivore Issouf SANOGO / AFP

The former coach of the French national football team Henri Michel, who led Les Bleus to the 1984 Olympic title, has died at the age of 70.

The French footballers' union, the UNFP, described Michel in a tweet as "a colossus of French football".

Born in the southern town of Aix-en-Provence, Michel played as a midfielder for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980.

He was a three-time winner of the French league title, taking over France's Olympic men's squad in 1982 and guiding them to the '84 gold medal in Los Angeles where they beat Brazil in the final.

He then took over the French side boasting the star midfielder Michel Platini.

That team had just won the European Championships under the management of Michel Hidalgo.

Following his time with France, Michel had a brief spell as coach of Paris Saint-Germain in the early 1990s, before managing a host of African teams.

He went to three further World Cups with Cameroon in 1994, Morocco in 1998 and then Côte d’Ivoire in 2006.

His last job managing was for several months with the Kenyan national team in 2012.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.