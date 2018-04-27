RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Football Paris St Germain

PSG Coach Emery says time to go after poor performance

By
media Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Semi-Final - Caen vs Paris St Germain - Stade Michel d'Ornano, Caen, France - April 18, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said Friday he will leave the French club at the end of the campaign after Champions League failures in both his seasons in charge.

The humiliating debacle against Barcelona last year -- a 4-0 win at home in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg was followed by a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou -- is still a painful reminder for Emery and one of the reasons that has now forced the Spaniard to exit.

Two months before his contract ends.

Emery said he met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique and "we decided that we would not continue to work together".

"I've told the players," Emery said at a press conference on Friday ahead of the league match against Guingamp on Sunday.

Despite spending 400 million euros on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alone -- the two most expensive transfer deals in history -- last summer, PSG were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League for a second straight year.

Under Emery, the Qatari-backed PSG also lost their French title to Monaco, before regaining it this season.

They took the French Cup in 2017 and are back in the final this year where they face third division Les Herbiers on May 8.

The German Thomas Tuchel, without a club since his tumultuous departure from Borussia Dortmund in May 2017, is seen as the favourite to succeed Emery by French sports media.

