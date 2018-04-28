Verstappen crashes out of Azerbaidjan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's weekend got off to a less-than-perfect start Friday, after he crashed in the opening practice of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. The young Dutchman has now crashed at all three Grands Prix this season.

Verstappen had arrived in Baku talking of learning from his mistakes and planning to drive "faster but maybe a little more in control."

But he was left to eat his words Friday when he suffered another crash in the first practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

After going fast early on, the Red Bull driver lost control at Turn Three early in the session and smashed into the barriers.

The damage was extensive enough to wreck his session as Finn Bottas rose to the top of the timing screens with a best lap of one minute and 44.242 seconds around the high-speed street circuit.

Last year's race winner Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who was also victorious in China two weeks ago, was second fastest for Red Bull only 0.035 seconds behind Bottas.

Verstappen's error follows a series of similar mistakes in the three previous races this season.

In Australia, the 20-year-old crashed and finished sixth. In Bahrain, he crashed in qualifying and collided with Hamilton in the race before retiring - and in China he slid off in a misjudged attempt to pass Hamilton before crashing into Vettel.