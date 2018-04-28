Vettel claims pole position in Baku

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel claimed the 53rd pole position of his career after qualifying first for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and Valteri Bottas will start second and third respectively.
Championship leader Vettel clocked 1:41:498 on the six kilometer circuit which was 0.179 second quicker than Hamilton. This is Vettel's third consecutive pole position after Bahrain and China.
Chinese Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo qualified fourth ahead of his Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen.
Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, who had clocked the best times for the first two sectors on the final lap but lost time due to a huge slide at the start of the final sector, will start sixth ahead of the two Force India drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.
Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. complete the top ten starters for Sunday’s race.
Vettel leads the championship by nine points ahead of Hamilton.