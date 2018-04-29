Fabregas’ strike helps Chelsea edge past Swansea

Chelsea kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League after beating Swansea 1-0 on Saturday. Cesc Fabregas’ decisive goal helped Chelsea seal their fourth successive win in all competitions.

With this win, they trail fourth-placed Tottenham by two points. The top four finishers in the Premier League automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Fabregas scored the winner in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot to the top left corner.

On the other hand, the loss means Swansea remain in relegation danger. They are now only a point above Southampton which is placed third from the bottom.

Crystal Palace thrash Leicester

Crystal Palace thrashed Leicester 5-0 to steer clear of the relegation zone. Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke were the goal scorers for Palace.

In other results, Everton beat Huddersfield 2-0 while Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Brighton. West Bromwich Albion registered a 1-0 win against Newcastle, while Southampton beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Champions League semifinalists Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Stoke.

Juventus stage stunning comeback

Juventus scored two goals in the last three minutes to beat Inter Milan 3-2 to ropen a four-point lead ahead of Napoli in the Serie A standings.

Inter led 2-1 until the 87th minute before Milan Skriniar scored an own goal and Gonzalo Higuain headed in the winner two minutes later.