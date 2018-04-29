RFI in 15 languages

 

Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, Tanzania
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
 
Fabregas’ strike helps Chelsea edge past Swansea

Cesc Fabregas scored the winning goal for Chelsea against Swansea City.

Chelsea kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League after beating Swansea 1-0 on Saturday. Cesc Fabregas’ decisive goal helped Chelsea seal their fourth successive win in all competitions.

With this win, they trail fourth-placed Tottenham by two points. The top four finishers in the Premier League automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Fabregas scored the winner in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot to the top left corner.

On the other hand, the loss means Swansea remain in relegation danger. They are now only a point above Southampton which is placed third from the bottom.

Crystal Palace thrash Leicester

Crystal Palace thrashed Leicester 5-0 to steer clear of the relegation zone. Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke were the goal scorers for Palace.

In other results, Everton beat Huddersfield 2-0 while Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Brighton. West Bromwich Albion registered a 1-0 win against Newcastle, while Southampton beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Champions League semifinalists Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Stoke.

Juventus stage stunning comeback

Juventus scored two goals in the last three minutes to beat Inter Milan 3-2 to ropen a four-point lead ahead of Napoli in the Serie A standings.

Inter led 2-1 until the 87th minute before Milan Skriniar scored an own goal and Gonzalo Higuain headed in the winner two minutes later.

