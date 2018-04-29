Hamilton triumphs in dramatic Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic and incident strewn Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez to take lead in the championship standings.

Hamilton, who was third during the second safety car period with just four laps left, profited from an error by second placed Sebastain Vettel and a misfortune for Valteri Bottas whose race ended after suffering a late puncture.

At the start, Vettel took the lead and maintained his grip for a majority of the race.

However, a collision between the two Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo resulted in the deployment of the safety car that brought the field closer with Bottas in the lead and Vettel in second place.

As soon as the safety car period ended, Vettel tried an ambitious overtaking maneuver on Bottas for the lead. However, the German driver locked up under braking, resulting in loss of two places.

Vettel soon lost a place to Perez while Bottas, in the lead, suffered a puncture that ended his race with just couple of laps left.

Vettel finished fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley.

Hamilton leads the world championship on 70 points, four clear of Vettel.