Nadal to face Tsitsipas for Barcelona title

World number one Rafael Nadal will be bidding for his 11th Barcelona title after he cruised past David Goffin 6-4, 6-0. Nadal, who notched up the 400th clay court victory of his career, extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets.

It was Goffin who took a 2-0 lead in the first set after breaking Nadal’s serve. However, the 31-year-old Spaniard lost just two more games in the remainder of the match to book his place in the final where he will face teenager Stefano Tsitsipas.

“I played I think my best match of the tournament so far, no doubt about that. It was a great first set in my opinion. Both of us played at a very high level,” Nadal said.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas reached his first ATP final after beating fifth-seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-3.

Tsitsipas is the youngest Barcelona finalist since Nadal in 2005.

“I couldn't have enjoyed it more, I went onto the court and enjoyed every single moment.

Tsitsipas, who beat third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in the quarters, hasn’t lost a set in the tournament.