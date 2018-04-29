Nadal to face Tsitsipas for Barcelona title

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Rafael Nadal, who won the Monte Carlo Masters, reached the Barcelona final.
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
World number one Rafael Nadal will be bidding for his 11th Barcelona title after he cruised past David Goffin 6-4, 6-0. Nadal, who notched up the 400th clay court victory of his career, extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets.
It was Goffin who took a 2-0 lead in the first set after breaking Nadal’s serve. However, the 31-year-old Spaniard lost just two more games in the remainder of the match to book his place in the final where he will face teenager Stefano Tsitsipas.
“I played I think my best match of the tournament so far, no doubt about that. It was a great first set in my opinion. Both of us played at a very high level,” Nadal said.
The 19-year-old Tsitsipas reached his first ATP final after beating fifth-seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-3.
Tsitsipas is the youngest Barcelona finalist since Nadal in 2005.
“I couldn't have enjoyed it more, I went onto the court and enjoyed every single moment.
Tsitsipas, who beat third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in the quarters, hasn’t lost a set in the tournament.