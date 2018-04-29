Nadal to face Tsitsipas for Barcelona title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, Tanzania
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
  • media
    International report
    The residents of Cairo's garbage city: innovative and self-sufficient
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis

Nadal to face Tsitsipas for Barcelona title

By
media Rafael Nadal, who won the Monte Carlo Masters, reached the Barcelona final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

World number one Rafael Nadal will be bidding for his 11th Barcelona title after he cruised past David Goffin 6-4, 6-0. Nadal, who notched up the 400th clay court victory of his career, extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets.

It was Goffin who took a 2-0 lead in the first set after breaking Nadal’s serve. However, the 31-year-old Spaniard lost just two more games in the remainder of the match to book his place in the final where he will face teenager Stefano Tsitsipas.

“I played I think my best match of the tournament so far, no doubt about that. It was a great first set in my opinion. Both of us played at a very high level,” Nadal said.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas reached his first ATP final after beating fifth-seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-3.

Tsitsipas is the youngest Barcelona finalist since Nadal in 2005.

“I couldn't have enjoyed it more, I went onto the court and enjoyed every single moment.

Tsitsipas, who beat third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in the quarters, hasn’t lost a set in the tournament.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.