International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Mancini tipped to lead Italy

Saint Petersburg's Italian head coach Roberto Mancini ROBERT MICHAEL / AFP

Italian media is reporting that Roberto Mancini has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Italian national side.

The Zenit St Petersburg manager met with the Italian FA sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta and team manager Gabriele Oriali for over two hours in Rome on Monday evening.

It was reported over the weekend that Carlo Ancelotti had turned down the job, and both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport said on Tuesday that Mancini had agreed to take over and help revive the fortunes of the national side.

Gazzetta said the federation had offered the former Manchester City manager a two-year contract until 2020 worth four million euros a year.

Mancini is expected to take over the national team after the final round of Russian domestic fixtures on May 13 and before the May 20 deadline set by the Italian FA.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November.

