Wenger finds football 'cruel' after exiting Europa League

By
media Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the match Arsenal - Atletico Madrid on 3 May 2018 Reuters/Matthew Childs

After losing his 250th European match as manager of Arsenal, Arsène Wenger admitted "the suffering is strong".

Arsenal lost 1-0 at Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League, going out 2-1 on aggregate.

Supporters of the London-based club had hoped the competition would provide a fitting end to Wenger's time in charge at the Emirates Stadium, following last month's announcement that the Frenchman would be leaving at the end of the season.

"It [football] can be very cruel, I am very sad," said Wenger.

"We did not manage the important moments of either game well.

"We were one-nil up with 10 minutes to go at home and then we conceded a stupid goal. Tonight we looked OK and then conceded on the counter-attack.

"Atletico played with fear in the first half that if we score they could be out but once they scored they played with a cushion."

Hector Bellerin said the result was "hard to take" because Diego Simeone's team "played with our heart".

"It was not meant to be," said Arsenal's Spanish defender.

"We wanted to do it for the boss and to try for him to finish on the top. That means even more disappointment."

