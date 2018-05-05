Diego Simeone banned for Europa League final

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will not be allowed to watch this month's Europa League final from a pitch side position after being given a four-match European suspension from Uefa for insulting a referee.
Simeone was ordered from the touchline during the first leg of Atleti's semi-final clash with Arsenal following a heated exchange with French referee Clément Turpin.
The Argentine watched this week's second leg from the directors' box at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Simeone will now also miss the 16 May final in Lyon and his side's first two European matches of next season, whilst also fined 10,000 euros.