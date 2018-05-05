France legend Michalak hangs up boots

As the legendary French fly-half Frédéric Michalak prepared to hang up his boots, he said he had no regrets ahead of his final Top 14 home tie with Lyon on Saturday.

Michalak, who describes himself as "the artist", is the top points scorer in French Test history with 436 in 77 appearances for les Bleus.

In his career he took four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams.

He will probably best be remembered for a World Cup quarter-final pass that saw New Zealand ejected from the 2007 edition and sent France into both raptures and the semi-final.

"I feel good and I've no regrets," Michalak told the French news agency AFP.

"It's a tough decision, not easy to take, so I'm savouring every last moment."

"The dream would be to go a little further," he said of his fifth-placed side, who can go into the play-offs if they finish in the top six.

The relatively slightly-built player said he could have carried on for another year but that it would be too physically demanding.

"You see some great athletes out there and maybe that leaves a little less space for the artists such as myself," he explained.

Michalak, who three French and six European titles, played 77 times for France, with whom he won four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams.

"I've always played to win and we want to win [the Top 14] with Lyon, I feel calm and determined."

But, he admiited, "I'm quite relieved to have come to the end."