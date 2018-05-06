Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson underwent an emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery," a statement issued by the club said. "His family request privacy in this matter.”

The 76-year-old legend retired as the most successful manager in British football in 2013.

During his 26 years as manager at Old Trafford, Ferguson guided United to 38 trophies including 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League and five FA Cup crowns.

‘Keep fighting Boss’

After the news of his operation was made public, messages of support poured in for Ferguson.

David Beckham took to social media to offer his support to Ferguson.

On Instagram, with a picture of him as a youngster alongside Ferguson, Beckham wrote: “Keep fighting Boss ... Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited.”

Former United striker Wayne Rooney said on Twitter: “Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson.”

“Devastated about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all too well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie,” tweeted Edwin Van der Sar, who was United’s goalkeeper when his wife Annemarie, suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2009.

“It is tragic. I am going to find out how he is as soon as I possibly can” said Everton manager Sam Allardyce.

“Obviously I knew it was extremely serious when I knew his son Darren didn’t attend his own game at Doncaster today. I hope he has a full recovery.”

Southampton manager Mark Hughes said: “I only just got a little whisper earlier on. I was hoping it wasn’t true. I wish him all the best.”

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, tweeted: “My thoughts are with Alex Ferguson and his family – wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”