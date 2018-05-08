RFI in 15 languages

 

Macron's first year in office
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the AMF congress, the annual meeting of French mayors, in Paris, France, November 23, 2017.
 
Football Franck Ribéry

Ribery takes another season at Bayern Munich

media Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates after a goal was scored against Barcelona during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea REUTERS/Albert Gea

Franck Ribery has extended his contract with Bayern Munich contract until 2019. The club announced that Bayern's longest-serving player will play for the club for a 12th season.

Ribery joined from Marseille in 2007. The 35-year-old's previous deal was about to expire at the end of the season but it had been widely expected that an extension would be agreed.

Ribery tweeted that he was "Proud to announce, I just signed a contract until 2019 with @FCBayern! Let's work hard to make this time another glorious chapter in the story of the best club in the world!" An accompanying video saw the player announce "I've done it. One more year!"

Earlier this month, the Frenchman was praised by Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes praised who said he has a "special relationship" with the former France international.

"Franck and I have developed a special relationship right from the start. I know what makes him tick and how to handle him. He's a human being who values fairness above all else," Heynckes said during a news conference.

Ribery fuelled speculation about his professional career when he said in March that he would consider a move to Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League once his time with Bayern was up.

In 2013 he was named UEFA's Best Player in Europe in 2013, when he won the Champions League with Bayern against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

