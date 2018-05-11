Wenger predicts midweek Premier League

Set for a final match as manager of Arsenal, Arsène Wenger has predicted that the Premier League will soon become a midweek-only contest.

The Frenchman believes that the introduction in football of a priority European Super League is "inevitable".

"In a few years you will certainly have a European league over the weekends," said Wenger.

"It is inevitable. Why? First of all, to share money between the big clubs and small clubs will become a problem.

"The big clubs will say, 'If two smaller clubs are playing each other nobody wants to watch it. People want to watch quality. So we have to share the money but nobody is interested in you.'

"A domestic league will certainly play Tuesday, Wednesday. I think that is the next step we will see."

Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge, winning 10 major trophies.

His greatest success is arguably the 2004/5 Premier League season in which champions' Arsenal remained unbeaten.