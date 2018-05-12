RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Rugby Ireland France

Leinster edge Racing 92 to claim Champions Cup

By
media Leinster claimed their fourth victory in the Champions Cup on Saturday. Reuters/Vincent West

Leinster beat Racing 92 on Saturday to win the Champions Cup following a pulsating final at the San Mamès Stadium in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

It was the fourth success for the Irish side following their triumphs in 2009, 2011 and 2012. They join Toulouse as the most successful club in the competition since its inception in 1995 as the Heineken Cup.

Leinster wing Isa Nacewa told BT Sport: “Racing are world class. Johnny Sexton said all week that it would be a Test match. They have got the best defence in the tournament but fortunately we have got the genius Johnny to marshall us around.”

Sexton, 32, who has been at the heart of Leinster’s four wins, kicked three penalties while Nacewa garnered the points from the other two.

It was the 35-year-old New Zealander who levelled the final at 12-12 and kicked the penalty which gave Leinster the lead - 15-12 - for the first time in the match with less than two minutes to go.

But even after they had edged ahead, Racing managed to surge down the field to give Remi Talès the chance to slot over a drop goal to level the match.

But the veteran fly-half’s kick went wide.

“Our discipline and communication just let us down but credit to Leinster, they just kept coming,” said Racing forward Donncha Ryan. “There are no excuses. We were in control inside the final 10 minutes.”

 

