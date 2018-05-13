RFI in 15 languages

 

One listener's beliefs
 
Allegri views promised land of Juve's seventh successive Serie A title

By
media Massimo Allegri took over from Antonio Conte in July 2014 and has steered Juventus to four successive Serie A titles. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Juventus can claim their seventh consecutive Serie A title on Sunday night with a point at Roma. Massimo Allegri’s men go into the penultimate game of the Italian top flight season six points ahead of second placed Napoli who play at Sampdoria on Sunday evening.

On Wednesday night Juventus beat AC Milan 4-0 to hoist the Coppa Italia for the fourth season on the trot and they take on a Roma side who were guaranteed a spot in next season’s Uefa Champions League when Inter Milan lost 2-1 at home to mid table Sassuolo on Saturday night.

"The Scudetto is not ours yet but we're on the right track,” said Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon. “We're close.

The 40-year-old told Juventus TV: “I'm very proud because we've done in seven years what only men with a capital 'M' can do.

"It's incredible. At one point in the season, we said: 'If we want to be monsters, we have to win the Scudetto again, try to win the Italian Cup and the Champions League.

"We didn't succeed in the Champions League but we still did something unimaginable."

A domestic double might be Allegri’s farewell gifts to the Turin outfit. The 50-year-old Italian was not a popular choice with the Juve diehards when he took over from Antonio Conte in July 2014.

Conte, a former Juve midfielder, had steered the side to three Serie A titles on the trot. Allegri, who had tasted success with AC Milan, was, in their eyes, the ice cold calculating journeyman to Conte's one-of-the-lads showman.

However Allegri is on the verge of eclipsing his predecessor with a fourth successive Serie A triumph. He has surpassed Conte in Europe with two appearances in the Uefa Champions League final.

That combination of domestic and European success has brought other suitors and Allegri is one of several coaches linked with the vacant post at Arsenal in the English Premier League.

It is rumoured that he will only take the job if the north London club's directors promise him a war chest of 220 million euros to recruit players.

 

