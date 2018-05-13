Hamilton claims pole for Spanish Grand Prix

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Spain

Hamilton claims pole for Spanish Grand Prix

By
media Lewis Hamilton celebrated is first pole position since the Australian Grand Prix with a selfie in the Mercedes team paddock. Reuters/Albert Gea

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in pole position after smashing the course record during the final round of qualifying on Saturday. The world champion lapped in 1 minute 16.173 seconds to finish 0.040 ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will begin the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in third and fourth place respectively.

It was Hamilton's second pole after the opening race of the season in Australia and his feat broke Sebastian Vettel's streak of three consecutive poles.

"I needed this pole - I've not had one for a while," said Hamilton who leads Vettel in the drivers' title race by four points after four races.

"And it's a Mercedes one-two which is great here. There is always a great atmosphere here with loads of British fans and even Spanish fans supporting us, which is great too."

Hamilton, 33, celebrated pole by taking a 'selfie' in the paddock with the Mercedes support staff.  "The team has been working so hard," he added. "So a huge thank you to everyone working hard back at the factory. We really tried to continue to understand and be open-minded.

"It is easy for us to get stuck in our ways and we definitely let loose and became open-minded to try to improve which is great. That is what it takes to be a winning team. It is a constant learning process.”

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.