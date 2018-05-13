Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two at Spanish Grand Prix

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Lewis Hamilton (left) finished ahead of his Mercedes stablemate Valtteri Bottas at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Reuters/Albert Gea
Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his advantage in the Formula 1 world championship to 17 points. The 33-year-old Briton's Mercedes finished ahead of stablemate Valtteri Bottas at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The four-time world champion dominated from start to finish, except for a spell during the mid-race pit-stops. He clocked a series of record laps to register his second successive win.
It was the 64th victory of his career - only Michael Schumacher on 91 has more - and came from his 74th pole.
"That's more like it guys, great job," said Hamilton on the team radio. "Today I felt that synergy with the car that I have not felt all year so now we have to do it again."
Max Verstappen in a Red Bull was third and Sebastian Vettel, who led Hamilton by 17 points after the opening three races this year, was fourth.