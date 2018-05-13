RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
One listener's beliefs
 
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Spain

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two at Spanish Grand Prix

By
media Lewis Hamilton (left) finished ahead of his Mercedes stablemate Valtteri Bottas at the Spanish Grand Prix. Reuters/Albert Gea

Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his advantage in the Formula 1 world championship to 17 points. The 33-year-old Briton's Mercedes finished ahead of stablemate Valtteri Bottas at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The four-time world champion dominated from start to finish, except for a spell during the mid-race pit-stops. He clocked a series of record laps to register his second successive win.

It was the 64th victory of his career - only Michael Schumacher on 91 has more - and came from his 74th pole.

"That's more like it guys, great job," said Hamilton on the team radio. "Today I felt that synergy with the car that I have not felt all year so now we have to do it again."

Max Verstappen in a Red Bull was third and Sebastian Vettel, who led Hamilton by 17 points after the opening three races this year, was fourth.

