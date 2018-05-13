Kvitova sees off Bertens to claim third Madrid Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Madrid French Open

Kvitova sees off Bertens to claim third Madrid Open

By
media Petra Kvitova took nearly three hours to win her third title in Madrid. Reuters/Paul Hanna

Petra Kvitova claimed the Madrid Open title for the third time on Saturday following a marathon three set win over the unseeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens. The contest finished 7-6 4-6 6-3 after two hours and 51 minutes.

Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, has now won four titles in 2018 after triumphs in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague.

After capturing her 24th crown on the main circuit, the 28-year-old Czech said: "It feels sweet and weird as well. Coming from Prague last week, I didn't think I could be in the final in Madrid and winning trophies back-to-back. My body is exhausted as well, so I'm pretty surprised that my body handled it.”

The 10th seed added: "Every title feels great. Winning three times here in Madrid, it means something. It's not really happening every day, so I'm very proud of myself."

After her efforts in Madrid, Kvitova said she would skip the Italian Open in Rome next week in order to rest and prepare for the second Grand Slam event of the season on the clay courts at the French Open which starts on 27 May in Paris.

Bertens, the world number 20, disposed of the two time French Open champion Maria Sharapova as well as two players in the top 10 on her way to the final.

She squandered a 4-2 lead to lose the first set in a tiebreak. But she levelled the match following a break in the seventh game.

In the decider, Kvitova broke her service to led 4-2 but then promptly lost her own service to lead 4-3. Bertens, however, could not hold her serve to draw level at 4-4.

At 5-3 up, Kvitova was clinical. She did not drop a point on serve to take the set 6-3.

"Petra is also one of the biggest fighters out there, so it was tough," said 26-year-old Bertens. “I gave everything I had so I have no regrets."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.