Zverev crushes Shapovalov to set up Thiem final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City break Premier League points record
  • media
    International report
    Rap and growing your own veg in Senegal
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Cannes Director's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Madrid

Zverev crushes Shapovalov to set up Thiem final

By
media World number three Alex Zverev is seeking a third title at a Masters event. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Second seed Alex Zverev will take on fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Sunday in the final of the Madrid Masters. Zverev, 21, swept into the final with a 6-4 6-1 annihilation on Saturday night of the unseeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov. It was all over in 58 minutes.

The two were all square at 4-4 before a rapid denouement in which Zverev won six consecutive games to take the first set and build a healthy lead in the second.

Though his 19-year-old adversary held serve to stop the rot at 4-1, Shapovalov could not launch a comeback.

Zverev secured a lead 5-1 and broke Shapovalov’s serve again to join Thiem in Sunday’s showdown.

Zverev is touted as a future world number one and on Sunday the German will attempt to win a third title at a Masters event - esteemed just below the four Grand Slam tournaments – while his Austrian opponent will be seeking a first success.

"I will try everything on Sunday,” said Thiem. “A Masters 1000 title would mean a lot to me because it's obviously really tough to win one.”

Whoever emerges victorious will be only the ninth winner of the tournament since its inception in 2002.

Since 2008, only Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal have won the crown.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.