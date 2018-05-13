Zverev crushes Shapovalov to set up Thiem final

Second seed Alex Zverev will take on fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Sunday in the final of the Madrid Masters. Zverev, 21, swept into the final with a 6-4 6-1 annihilation on Saturday night of the unseeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov. It was all over in 58 minutes.

The two were all square at 4-4 before a rapid denouement in which Zverev won six consecutive games to take the first set and build a healthy lead in the second.

Though his 19-year-old adversary held serve to stop the rot at 4-1, Shapovalov could not launch a comeback.

Zverev secured a lead 5-1 and broke Shapovalov’s serve again to join Thiem in Sunday’s showdown.

Zverev is touted as a future world number one and on Sunday the German will attempt to win a third title at a Masters event - esteemed just below the four Grand Slam tournaments – while his Austrian opponent will be seeking a first success.

"I will try everything on Sunday,” said Thiem. “A Masters 1000 title would mean a lot to me because it's obviously really tough to win one.”

Whoever emerges victorious will be only the ninth winner of the tournament since its inception in 2002.

Since 2008, only Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal have won the crown.