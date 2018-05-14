RFI in 15 languages

 

Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
Lekhfa: Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (L), Maryam Saleh and Maurice Louca
 
Juventus in seventh heaven after sealing record title

Juventus players celebrate after winning the Seria A title. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Juventus sealed their seventh Serie A title in seven years after holding Roma to a goalless draw. The Turin club needed just a draw to seal their 34th Scudetto title. They also became the first team to complete the league and Cup double for four consecutive seasons after winning the Italian Cup last Wednesday.

With just a game left to play in the season, Juventus cannot be caught by second-placed Napoli who are four points behind.

“I think the greatest strength was keeping calm in all situations. You reach the final objective with one small step at a time,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said.

“It’s been really tough and we have to compliment Napoli, as they kept the pressure on to the end and won at Sampdoria.”

Roma, who lost narrowly to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal, are in third, two points ahead of Lazio.

Meanwhile, Allegri dismissed speculation that he is set to replace Arsène Wenger at Arsenal.

“If they don’t fire me, then I think I’m staying at Juventus next year too,” Allegri said.

Allegri has two years remaining on a contract extended last June but has been touted as a replacement for Wenger and also for Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

First loss for Barcelona

Barcelona suffered their first loss of the season after getting stunned 5-4 by Levante in La Liga. Emmanuel Boateng scored thrice to give the home side a famous win over Barcelona who rested Lionel Messi for team’s penultimate match of the campaign.

The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions trailed 5-1 after an hour. However, two goals by Philip Coutonho, who also scored a hat-trick and a penalty conversion by Luis Suarez reduced the deficit to just one goal.

However, Levante held on for a thrilling victory, ending Barcelona’s hopes of becoming the first ever club to finish a 38-game La Liga season without suffering a loss.

This was Barcelona’s first league loss since their defeat against Malaga in April 2017.

