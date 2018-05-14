RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Lekhfa: alternative music for Egypt's connected generation
Lekhfa: Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (L), Maryam Saleh and Maurice Louca
 
Sports
Sport Football

Liverpool finish fourth as City break points record

By
media Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Golden Boot after becoming the League's top scorer this season. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool crushed Brighton 4-0 on the final day of the Premier League season to finish fourth in the final standings. This means that, even if Liverpool don’t win the Champions League final against Real Madrid on 26 May, they will still be in the top-tier European competition next season.

Liverpool’s high-flying striker Mohamed Salah set a new league record of 32 goals in a 38-game season as he scored the first goal for the home side.

“I’m really proud of the boys, a nearly perfect season,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “We had no chance to challenge Man City so the only thing you can go for is a Champions League spot. It is a big thing.”

Victory for Liverpool meant defending champions Chelsea finished fifth missing out on Champions League spot. Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle, their 10th defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, who had already sealed the title, broke the league record by scoring 100 points after beating Southampton 1-0.

Second placed Manchester United won 1-0 against Watford while Arsenal gave Arsène Wenger a perfect parting gift in his final game as manager after 22 years in charge by winning 1-0 at Huddersfield.

Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion finished in the relegation zone.

