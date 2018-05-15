Pakistan defeat debutant Ireland in thrilling Test

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
Bouquinistes sell their wares on both banks of the Seine out of traditional bottle green wooden boxes
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Bringing Middle Eastern food to the heart of Paris
  • media
    International report
    10th anniversary of Polish WWII nurse Irena Sendler's death
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Politically motivated violence ahead of Burundi's contentious …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Ireland Pakistan

Pakistan defeat debutant Ireland in thrilling Test

By
media Ireland's Kevin O'Brien celebrates after scoring a hundred against Pakistan. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Pakistan defeated Ireland by five wickets on the fifth day of a thrilling Test match at Malahide, Ireland on Tuesday. Debutant Imam-ul-Haq guided the visitors with an unbeaten 79 after his team was reduced to 14 for three in their second innings.

The day started with Ireland, playing in their maiden Test, resuming their second innings on 319 for seven with the centurion Kevin O’Brien still at the crease.

O’Brien’s valiant effort ended soon as he was dismissed for 118 runs with the team’s score reading 321.

Ireland were facing an innings defeat when O’Brien came in at 95 for four but, with assistance from Stuart Thompson who made 53, he turned the tide during a seventh-wicket partnership of 114.

The Irish innings folded on 339 runs, setting the visitors a target of 160 runs for a win.

Ireland gave Pakistan an early scare after claiming the first three wickets with just 14 runs on the board.

However, ul-Haq and Babar Azam steadied the innings with patient half centuries that ensured their side's win. Azam made 59 before he was run out while Ul-Haq remained unbeaten on 74.

Tim Murtagh claimed two wickets for Ireland while Stuart Thompson and Boyd Rankin claimed a wicket each for the home side.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.